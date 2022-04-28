TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Down 8.7%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.82. 118,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,620,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $935.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

