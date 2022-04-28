The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) will post $4.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.14 billion. Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $16.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $16.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $17.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 96.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 878,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,532,000 after buying an additional 432,256 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $224,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,653,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,402. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.