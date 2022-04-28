The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Shares Down 0.2%

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 954 ($12.16) and last traded at GBX 955 ($12.17). 139,394 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 127,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 957 ($12.20).

The company has a market capitalization of £701.45 million and a PE ratio of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 988.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,117.24.

In other news, insider Kevin Carter acquired 2,000 shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,072 ($13.66) per share, for a total transaction of £21,440 ($27,326.03). Also, insider Michael Warren acquired 1,000 shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 980 ($12.49) per share, for a total transaction of £9,800 ($12,490.44).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

