The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lowered by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 3.5% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $10.16 on Thursday, reaching $311.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,042,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.74 and a 200-day moving average of $357.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

