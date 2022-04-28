The Kraft Heinz Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Kraft Heinz has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years. Kraft Heinz has a payout ratio of 59.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,203,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,002,000 after acquiring an additional 93,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,897,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,130,000 after acquiring an additional 459,070 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,259,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,213,000 after acquiring an additional 85,655 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 482,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 38,289 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 923.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 169,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

