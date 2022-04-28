The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P lessened its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,932,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the period. Macerich accounts for approximately 2.2% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 2.32% of Macerich worth $85,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Macerich by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Macerich by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Macerich by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Macerich by 41.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

MAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.14. 2,305,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Macerich (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.