The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,956 shares of company stock worth $84,357,391 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $159.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.88 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.85 and its 200-day moving average is $153.86.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

