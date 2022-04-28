The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $32,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after buying an additional 978,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after buying an additional 331,201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,711,000 after buying an additional 783,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,486,000 after buying an additional 78,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.41. 9,306,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,180,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $131.31 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $392.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 523,956 shares of company stock valued at $84,357,391. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

