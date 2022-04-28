The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $279.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.84 and a 200-day moving average of $294.81.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.26.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

