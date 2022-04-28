The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.40

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 45250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($27.40) to GBX 2,160 ($27.53) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($28.55) to GBX 2,190 ($27.91) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Weir Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,628.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.27%.

About The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

