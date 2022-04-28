The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.02

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and traded as low as $9.98. The Weir Group shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 14,385 shares traded.

WEGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($28.55) to GBX 2,190 ($27.91) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($27.40) to GBX 2,160 ($27.53) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,628.25.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0652 per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

About The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.