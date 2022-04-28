Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $133.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.40 million to $137.01 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $108.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $557.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $549.32 million to $565.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $616.70 million, with estimates ranging from $596.01 million to $636.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TVTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 59.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 30,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.30.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

