Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Down 83.4% in April

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the March 31st total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TOELY traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.17. 50,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,074. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.64. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokyo Electron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

