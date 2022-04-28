TOP (TOP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.39 Million

TOP (TOP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. TOP has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $649,093.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TOP has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TOP Profile

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

