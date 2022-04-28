Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$127.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$127.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

TIH has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$124.20.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$117.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$97.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$124.25. The company has a market cap of C$9.71 billion and a PE ratio of 29.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$115.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$112.21.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 4.9299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 34.00%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.50, for a total transaction of C$1,145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,076,085.50. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.25, for a total value of C$465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,336,875. Insiders have sold 27,300 shares of company stock worth $3,138,100 in the last three months.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

