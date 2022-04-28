Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Shares Down 0.7%

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 147 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 151.50 ($1.93). Approximately 41,363 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 27,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($1.94).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 150.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 143.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.69. The stock has a market cap of £79.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Town Centre Securities’s previous dividend of $1.75. Town Centre Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

In other news, insider Michael Ziff sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.05), for a total value of £19,936.63 ($25,409.93).

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

