TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.87. TransAlta shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 238,930 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAlta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.20.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 20.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $483.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Marquard & Bahls AG boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 11,351,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901,600 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in TransAlta by 119.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,082,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,181,000 after buying an additional 3,316,129 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth $23,860,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TransAlta by 19.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,230,000 after buying an additional 1,682,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in TransAlta by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,397,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,829,000 after buying an additional 571,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

