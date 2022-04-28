TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.87. TransAlta shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 238,930 shares.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAlta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Marquard & Bahls AG boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 11,351,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901,600 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in TransAlta by 119.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,082,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,181,000 after buying an additional 3,316,129 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth $23,860,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TransAlta by 19.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,230,000 after buying an additional 1,682,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in TransAlta by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,397,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,829,000 after buying an additional 571,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.
About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransAlta (TAC)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.