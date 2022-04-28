TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) PT Raised to C$19.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRSWF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Shares of TRSWF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

