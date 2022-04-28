Travala.com One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.33 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (AVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $61.58 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00003057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00042725 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.54 or 0.07345968 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00053112 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,055,587 coins. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

