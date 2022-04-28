Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, April 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.
Shares of OTCMKTS TRCY opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Tri City Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09.
Tri City Bankshares Company Profile
