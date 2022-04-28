Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TPH. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of TPH opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 22.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

