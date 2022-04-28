Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.87. 13,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 366,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tricida by 92.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricida in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth about $190,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricida Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

