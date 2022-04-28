Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.87. 13,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 366,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tricida by 92.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricida in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth about $190,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tricida Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCDA)
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
