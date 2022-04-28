TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

Shares of TNET traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.85. 847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,003. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day moving average is $94.11. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $1,715,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,952. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TNET shares. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.98.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

