TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$5.350 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNET. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.98.

TNET traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $91.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,003. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $411,157.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,749,842.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $181,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,952. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

