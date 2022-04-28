Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Tronox updated its FY22 guidance to $3.08-$3.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.14. 45,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,640. Tronox has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 192,367 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 44,020 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

About Tronox (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

