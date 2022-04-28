Truist Financial Cuts Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $35.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coursera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.31.

Shares of COUR opened at $20.34 on Thursday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.85.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coursera will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $346,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,780.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,831,444.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Coursera by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 907,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 84,740 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Coursera by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 65,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $193,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

