Tutor Perini (TPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Tutor Perini to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.150-$1.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.15-$1.60 EPS.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.67%. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tutor Perini to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $464.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.31. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $17.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPC. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

