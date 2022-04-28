Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.07 EPS

Twitter (NYSE:TWTRGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 43,465,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,135,465. Twitter has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,398,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $60,462,000 after buying an additional 25,174 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 100,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 78,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 61,839 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

