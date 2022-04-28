Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.48-7.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.835-1.870 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $28.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $403.66. 453,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $368.72 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.97.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TYL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $521.42.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

