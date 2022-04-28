U S Global Investors Inc. Takes $126,000 Position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,113 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 111,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 34,547 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPOL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.16. 8,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,137. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44.

