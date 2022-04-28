UBS Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €40.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Renault in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on Renault in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on Renault in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on Renault in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on Renault in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.43 ($37.02).

EPA:RNO opened at €22.35 ($24.03) on Monday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($108.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.67.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

