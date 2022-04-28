UCB SA Plans Dividend of $0.44 (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4413 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $58.25 on Thursday. UCB has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.84.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

