UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Holdings Cut by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,530,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,450 shares during the quarter. UDR comprises 4.0% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in UDR were worth $151,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in UDR by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UDR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.18. 1,252,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.04, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

