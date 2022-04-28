UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.110 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.24-$2.30 EPS.

NYSE UDR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $55.91. 25,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,110. UDR has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 116.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in UDR by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 471,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after buying an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in UDR by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 462,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after buying an additional 121,411 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in UDR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 252,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in UDR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in UDR by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

