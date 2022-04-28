UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of UDR opened at $55.96 on Thursday. UDR has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 116.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 316.67%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in UDR by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,153,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,183,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

