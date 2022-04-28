UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.110 EPS.

UDR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.79. 25,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,110. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.86. UDR has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 116.59, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in UDR by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 462,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,769,000 after buying an additional 121,411 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 471,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 882,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,966,000 after acquiring an additional 34,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,153,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 531,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.