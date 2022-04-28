UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.110 EPS.
UDR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.79. 25,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,110. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.86. UDR has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 116.59, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.04.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in UDR by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 462,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,769,000 after buying an additional 121,411 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 471,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 882,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,966,000 after acquiring an additional 34,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,153,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 531,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
