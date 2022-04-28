UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). UK Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 94,103,540 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60.

About UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of six UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

