Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post earnings of ($1.75) per share for the quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,209. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.66. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $61.21 and a 1 year high of $119.54.

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,909 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,745,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

