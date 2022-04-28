Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post earnings of ($1.75) per share for the quarter.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,209. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.66. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $61.21 and a 1 year high of $119.54.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,745,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
