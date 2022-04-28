UMA Reaches Market Cap of $370.48 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, UMA has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $370.48 million and approximately $28.17 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $5.60 or 0.00014022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00031865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00101171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 107,027,895 coins and its circulating supply is 66,145,243 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.