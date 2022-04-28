UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.800-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

UniFirst stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.52. The company had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,864. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $165.52 and a 12-month high of $242.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.26 and its 200-day moving average is $191.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniFirst presently has an average rating of Hold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

