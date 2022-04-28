Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.74.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $236.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.73 and a 200-day moving average of $246.20. The stock has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after purchasing an additional 560,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after purchasing an additional 170,623 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.