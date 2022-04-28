United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UAL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Airlines from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

UAL opened at $50.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in United Airlines by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

