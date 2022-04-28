United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $648,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $673,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBSI shares. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

