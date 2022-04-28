Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Shares of Univest Financial stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,099. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. Univest Financial has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $745.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UVSP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 270.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

