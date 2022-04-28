Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.
Shares of Univest Financial stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,099. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. Univest Financial has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $745.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UVSP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
About Univest Financial (Get Rating)
Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.