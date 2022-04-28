Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Upwork updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.06)-($0.10) EPS.

Shares of Upwork stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,421,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,056. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.19. Upwork has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $28,128.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,889 shares of company stock worth $1,126,129. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Upwork by 18.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Upwork by 338.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 180,299 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Upwork by 889.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 212,233 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Upwork by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,891,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPWK has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

