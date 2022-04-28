Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.06)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $147-$151 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.43 million.

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,420,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,044. Upwork has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 1.91.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPWK. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upwork from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.83.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 12,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $303,391.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,129 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,891,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 889.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 338.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 180,299 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 417,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 75,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Upwork by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

