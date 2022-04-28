Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by MKM Partners from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.92.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $19.29 on Monday. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 12,429 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $303,391.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,889 shares of company stock worth $1,126,129. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,654,000 after buying an additional 509,479 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,306,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,434,000 after buying an additional 300,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,240,000 after purchasing an additional 385,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Upwork by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,782,000 after purchasing an additional 60,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATOMVEST Ltd lifted its holdings in Upwork by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd now owns 1,892,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,211,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

