USDK (USDK) Price Up 0.4% This Week

USDK (USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. USDK has a market cap of $28.65 million and $73.78 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00042877 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.96 or 0.07367157 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000159 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

