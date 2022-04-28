V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 442,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,303 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in V.F. were worth $32,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 435.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

VFC stock opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

