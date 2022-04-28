Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,804,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Vale were worth $25,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vale by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vale by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

VALE stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.69. 2,085,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,857,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 73.17% and a net margin of 40.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

About Vale (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.